Packers' Jake Kumerow: Remains in Green Bay
Kumerow signed his exclusive rights tender from the Packers on Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Back for a second season in Green Bay, Kumerow again will be in contention for a 53-man roster spot in 2019, especially with Randall Cobb out of the picture. After Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison, the receiving corps is unsettled, with second-year receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and J'Mon Moore acting as Kumerow's primary competition. In his first action as a pro last year, Kumerow managed eight catches (on 11 targets) for 103 yards and one touchdown in five games.
