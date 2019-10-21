Kumerow was targeted twice in Sunday's victory over the Raiders and caught both passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Kumerow played 72 percent of the snaps in Sunday's game, and he both found paydirt for the first time in 2019 and had his longest reception of the season when he scored a 37-yard touchdown just before halftime. Kumerow has played at least 67 percent of the snaps in all three games top wideout Davante Adams (toe) has missed, and there's little reason to believe he won't be heavily involved again in Week 8 if Adams remains sidelined. Should Adams return, though, Kumerow's snap count could be in flux, as Allen Lazard played the most snaps among Packers receivers in Week 7, and both Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison could be back at full speed after being limited Sunday coming off injuries.