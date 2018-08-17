Packers' Jake Kumerow: Shoulder sprain
Kumerow is reportedly dealing with a sprained SC joint in his shoulder, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, Kumerow's issue will require some rest, but shouldn't take too long to heal. Meanwhile, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel relays that the Packers expect to have a more accurate report on Kumerow's status by Monday, pending further testing the receiver is slated to undergo.
