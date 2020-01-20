Packers' Jake Kumerow: Shows flashes in 2019
Kumerow, who caught a 23-yard pass in the NFC championship, finished with 12 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown over 14 regular-season games in 2019.
A popular sleeper that Aaron Rodgers has consistently vouched for, Kumerow generated modest production in 2019. However, the 27-year-old worked as the borderline No. 3 receiver in the Packers offense and showed off strong run-blocking skills as well. He'll be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and the Packers figure to keep him around heading into 2020. He'll have an uphill battle to retain a consistent role behind Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, though, as the Packers figure to reinforce their wideout corps via the draft and free agency while Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) likely returns.
