Packers' Jake Kumerow: Sitting again Thursday
Kumerow (shoulder) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Eagles, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Kumerow maintained limited showings on Packers practice reports this week, but the Packers will keep him sidelined for a second straight game as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Behind Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd are on hand for the sparse WR reps that linger.
