Packers' Jake Kumerow: Snap count dives in Week 9
Kumerow was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Kumerow was the Packers receiver affected most by the return of Davante Adams, as after playing 69.7 percent of the snaps while Adams was out Weeks 5-8, Kumerow was on the field Sunday for just 13 of the Packers' 54 plays -- good for 24 percent. Kumerow put up a respectable 102 yards and a score over Weeks 7-8, but but given his lack of opportunities and output against the Chargers, fantasy owners should not expect much from him in the Packers' Week 10 matchup with the Panthers.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Highest yards among receiving corps•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Scores for first time this season•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Most snaps among Packers receivers•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Plays frequently in Week 5•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Uncapped practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jake Kumerow: Sitting again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.