Kumerow was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Kumerow was the Packers receiver affected most by the return of Davante Adams, as after playing 69.7 percent of the snaps while Adams was out Weeks 5-8, Kumerow was on the field Sunday for just 13 of the Packers' 54 plays -- good for 24 percent. Kumerow put up a respectable 102 yards and a score over Weeks 7-8, but but given his lack of opportunities and output against the Chargers, fantasy owners should not expect much from him in the Packers' Week 10 matchup with the Panthers.