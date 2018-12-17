Kumerow caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Kumerow saw a noticeable increase in playing time Sunday, taking the field for 21 offensive snaps after playing a total of 11 over the previous two games. However, the boost did not result in any meaningful contributions in Week 15. It could be a signal that Kumerow will see more opportunities over the Packers' final two games, however.