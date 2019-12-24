Play

Kumerow was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

Like head coach Matt LaFleur hinted, Kumerow's role expanded in Week 16, as he was on the field for 36.4 percent of the snaps -- twice as many as the week before and the most since Week 8. While he was on the field more, Kumerow was still held without a catch for the fourth time in five games. He could continue seeing extra opportunities in Week 17, but his recent track record will make him tough to trust in fantasy lineups.

