Packers' Jake Kumerow: Still absent from practice
Kumerow (shoulder) did not practice Monday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Kumerow suffered a sprained SC joint in his shoulder at the end of an 82-yard touchdown play during the team's preseason game against the Steelers, and has been held out of practice for over a week. The camp sensation has made a strong impression thus far, with six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in limited preseason action, but will need to get healthy sooner rather than later to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
