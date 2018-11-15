Packers' Jake Kumerow: Still no return to practice
Kumerow (shoulder) is Michael Cohen of The Athletic Thursday, Michael Cohen reports.
Kumerow has yet to return to practice, meaning that the Packers have not yet started the clock on his tentative 21-day window to return. Rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown have each earned notable roles in the Packers' receiving corps, so it's likely that the team does not feel pressured to bring Kumerow back unless he returns to full health in a timely manner. Green Bay is only able to bring back one more player from injured reserve following Trevor Davis' activation this week, so Kumerow's chances of playing this season seem to be dwindling.
