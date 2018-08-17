Packers' Jake Kumerow: Suffers shoulder stinger against Steelers
Kumerow announced after Thursday's preseason game that he suffered a shoulder stinger during the contest, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The camp sensation suffered the injury at the end of his impressive 82-yard touchdown against the Steelers. Kumerow downplayed the severity, revealing that it was only a stinger. With that, his status for the Packers' third preseason game doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy.
