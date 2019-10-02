Play

Kumerow (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Prior to missing the past two games, Kumerow didn't rise above a limited listing on Packers injury reports. With an uncapped showing already under his belt this week, he's on pace to return Sunday at Dallas. The timing couldn't be better for Kumerow with fellow wide receiver Davante Adams' (toe) status for Week 5 up in the air. Because Kumerow displayed a rapport with Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason and preseason, he could profit in the short term as Adams' direct backup.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories