Kumerow is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after sitting out Friday's practice with an illness, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Kumerow was a late addition to the Packers' injury report this week after falling ill prior to the team's final practice of the regular season. Assuming Kumerow is deemed healthy enough to play once Sunday arrives, he'll slot in as a depth option at receiver for Green Bay. Kumerow played 36 percent of the offensive snaps -- his most since Week 8 -- in the Packers' 23-10 win over the Vikings in Week 16, failing to catch the lone target sent in his direction.