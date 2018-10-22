Head coach Mike McCarthy does not expect Kumerow (shoulder) to return to practice this week, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Kumerow has spent the entire season on injured reserve thanks to a shoulder injury he picked up during the preseason. While it isn't clear where he currently stands in his recovery, McCarthy's lack of optimism regarding Kumerow's immediate availability suggests the receiver still has at least a few more hurdles to clear before gaining clearance to retake the field.