Ryan (concussion/hamstring) logged a full practice Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ryan was absent for Week 3 after after going down the previous week against the Falcons. The 25-year-old's practice participation indicates he's recovered from his hamstring issue and cleared of the team's concussion protocol. He appears on track to take the field Thursday against the Bears barring any setbacks.

