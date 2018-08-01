Packers' Jake Ryan: Diagnosed with ACL tear
Ryan has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Ryan set to miss the entire season, Green Bay will need to find another starter at inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez. The Packers would like to see rookie third-round pick Oren Burks seize the opportunity, as the depth chart otherwise consists of young, undrafted players. Ryan played 507 snaps on defense and 211 on special teams in 15 games last season, notching 81 tackles and the first sack of his career.
