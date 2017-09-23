Play

Ryan (concussion/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan did not participate at practice this week after sustaining the concussion against the Falcons on Sunday. Morgan Burnett will likely see even more snaps as a linebacker in the Packers' nitro package with Ryan unlikely to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories