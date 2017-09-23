Packers' Jake Ryan: Doubtful for Week 3
Ryan (concussion/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan did not participate at practice this week after sustaining the concussion against the Falcons on Sunday. Morgan Burnett will likely see even more snaps as a linebacker in the Packers' nitro package with Ryan unlikely to play.
