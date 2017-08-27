Packers' Jake Ryan: Expected to play Saturday
Ryan (shoulder) is absent from the injury report prior to Saturday's game in Denver, Aaron Nagler of packernews.com reports.
Ryan will have an opportunity to showcase the improvements he's made in the offseason. His 82 tackles in 14 games were solid in his second year, but the Packers are going to be expecting more out of their top inside linebacker. Offenses will have their hands full trying to slow down Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, so Ryan will have plenty of chances to solidify his spot when regular season rolls around.
