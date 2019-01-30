Ryan (knee) may not re-sign with the Packers this offseason, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Ryan missed the entire 2018 season -- the final year of his rookie contract -- due to an ACL injury sustained in training camp. After posting over 80 tackles in both 2016 and 2017, the 26-year-old now is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While Ryan should draw a solid market in free agency if the Packers don't re-sign him, it's worth noting that the inside linebacker still faces a lengthy road to recovery.