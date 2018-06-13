Ryan (hamstring) was held back during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan has back-to-back, 80-tackle seasons under his belt, but more competition has arrived in Green Bay. Versatile LB Oren Burks from Vanderbilt was drafted in the third round and could press for snaps. However, Ryan's focus at the moment is getting healthy, and there isn't a clear timeline for his recovery.

