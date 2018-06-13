Packers' Jake Ryan: Hampered by hamstring
Ryan (hamstring) was held back during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan has back-to-back, 80-tackle seasons under his belt, but more competition has arrived in Green Bay. Versatile LB Oren Burks from Vanderbilt was drafted in the third round and could press for snaps. However, Ryan's focus at the moment is getting healthy, and there isn't a clear timeline for his recovery.
More News
-
Packers' Jake Ryan: Totals 81 tackles in 2017•
-
Packers' Jake Ryan: Leads Packers in tackles Saturday•
-
Packers' Jake Ryan: Active against the Panthers•
-
Packers' Jake Ryan: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Packers' Jake Ryan: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Packers' Jake Ryan: Injures neck against Buccaneers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...