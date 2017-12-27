Ryan totaled 11 tackles (10 solo) in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

It's the second time this season Ryan has reached double digit tackles and both occasions have occurred in his last three games. The 25-year-old has come on strong as an IDP option in the latter portion of the season, and played 55 of 65 defensive snaps Saturday.

