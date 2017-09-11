Ryan was on the field for just five defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Ryan was credited with a start Sunday, but the Packers barely used their base defense, and Ryan's playing time was therefore scarce. Ryan's stock in leagues using IDPs rose late last season, but if the Packers continue frequently using defensive formations with extra defensive backs, he may not play enough to make a fantasy impact.