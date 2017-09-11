Packers' Jake Ryan: Minimal role in Week 1
Ryan was on the field for just five defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
Ryan was credited with a start Sunday, but the Packers barely used their base defense, and Ryan's playing time was therefore scarce. Ryan's stock in leagues using IDPs rose late last season, but if the Packers continue frequently using defensive formations with extra defensive backs, he may not play enough to make a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...