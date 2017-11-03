Ryan was not listed on the Packers' injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan left Week 7's game against the Saints with a migraine but his absence from the injury report this week makes it seem like the linebacker is past the head issue. Look for him to resume his regular starting role Monday against the Lions, as he has 25 tackles (11 solo) this season.

