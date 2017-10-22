Packers' Jake Ryan: Nursing migraine
Ryan (migraine) left Sunday's game against the Saints and didn't return, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Ryan was set for an increased workload since Morgan Burnett (hamstring) was inactive, thus taking away the Packers' nitro package. The third-year linebacker has 25 tackles (11 solo) this season, and it isn't clear whether these migraines will persist into future games. Regardless, the Packers are headed to a much needed bye week, and Ryan should have ample time to recover.
