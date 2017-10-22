Ryan (migraine) left Sunday's game against the Saints and didn't return, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Ryan was set for an increased workload since Morgan Burnett (hamstring) was inactive, thus taking away the Packers' nitro package. The third-year linebacker has 25 tackles (11 solo) this season, and it isn't clear whether these migraines will persist into future games. Regardless, the Packers are headed to a much needed bye week, and Ryan should have ample time to recover.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...