Ryan was placed on injured reserve Monday, the team's official site reports.

Ryan's trip to the IR was inevitable after tearing his ACL during training camp last Monday, when he was ultimately carted off the field with the serious knee injury. He'll endure a lengthy road to recovery after undergoing surgery to repair the knee, but he could be ready for training camp in 2019 as he becomes a free agent next offseason. Expect rookie third-rounder Oren Burks to have an inside route to a starting role at inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez for the Packers this season.

