Ryan (neck/illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to hurting his neck in the Packers' Week 13 win over the Buccaneers, Ryan was also dealing with flu-like symptoms to begin Week 14 preparations, with the two ailments conspiring to keep him out of practice Wednesday. A day to recuperate was seemingly all Ryan needed though, so look for him to step back into a starting role at inside linebacker Sunday in Cleveland. Ryan has made some noise for IDP owners over the last three weeks, producing 25 tackles and a sack during that stretch.