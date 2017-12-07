Packers' Jake Ryan: Practices fully Thursday
Ryan (neck/illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to hurting his neck in the Packers' Week 13 win over the Buccaneers, Ryan was also dealing with flu-like symptoms to begin Week 14 preparations, with the two ailments conspiring to keep him out of practice Wednesday. A day to recuperate was seemingly all Ryan needed though, so look for him to step back into a starting role at inside linebacker Sunday in Cleveland. Ryan has made some noise for IDP owners over the last three weeks, producing 25 tackles and a sack during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...