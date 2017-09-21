Packers' Jake Ryan: Sits out Wednesday
Ryan (concussion/hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ryan was able to record four tackles (three solo) against the Falcons in Week 2, and his injury may not be related to that contest. With two injuries to deal with, his chances of playing look awry. If he can't go, expect safety Morgan Burnett to continue to slot in as an inside linebacker like he had the first two weeks.
