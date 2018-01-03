Packers' Jake Ryan: Totals 81 tackles in 2017
Ryan made 81 tackles (52 solo) and recorded a sack over 15 games during the 2017 season.
Ryan played one more game than he did in 2016, but he fell just one stop short of tying the career-high 82 tackles he put up a year ago. He finished second among Packers inside linebackers in defensive snaps each of the last two seasons, and he figures to get a chance to again be the No. 2 man at his position in 2018.
