Ryan made 81 tackles (52 solo) and recorded a sack over 15 games during the 2017 season.

Ryan played one more game than he did in 2016, but he fell just one stop short of tying the career-high 82 tackles he put up a year ago. He finished second among Packers inside linebackers in defensive snaps each of the last two seasons, and he figures to get a chance to again be the No. 2 man at his position in 2018.