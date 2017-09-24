Play

Ryan (concussion/hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan didn't participate in practice this week as he is still completing the league's concussion protocol as well as rehabbing his hamstring. He'll have a short week to get ready for a Thursday night game against the Bears, and expect Morgan Burnett to continue to slot in at linebacker.

