Packers' Jake Ryan: Will watch from sidelines
Ryan (concussion/hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan didn't participate in practice this week as he is still completing the league's concussion protocol as well as rehabbing his hamstring. He'll have a short week to get ready for a Thursday night game against the Bears, and expect Morgan Burnett to continue to slot in at linebacker.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...