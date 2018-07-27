Packers' Jake Ryan: Working with starters
Ryan worked with the starting defense during the opening day of training camp, Zach Heilprin of WHTQ 96.7 FM reports.
Like last season, Ryan lined up alongside Blake Martinez at inside linebacker. However, Martinez, who tied for the league lead in tackles last season, has been the more effective player of the two over the past couple of seasons, so if third-round rookie Oren Burks begins to impress during training camp, Ryan is likely the one who will receive the demotion. With that said, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine could get creative with his personnel in different packages this season, so Ryan will likely log a significant number of defensive snaps regardless of his formal slotting on the depth chart.
