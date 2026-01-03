The Packers signed Keeney-James from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

With Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) listed as doubtful and Savion Williams (foot/illness) placed on injured reserve, Keeney-James is likely set to fill the void at wide receiver for Sunday's game. If he plays, Week 18 would be the 25-year-old's first contest of the season, and he would likely be the No. 6 receiver behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Bo Melton.