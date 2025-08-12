White suffered a foot injury during the Saturday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

White played seven snaps (two on offense, five on special teams) and turned two carries into 16 yards late in the second quarter of Saturday's game. He appears to have come out of that contest worse for wear, and his practice participation during the coming week will provide clarity on his status for Saturday's exhibition game against the Colts. White signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in late April and is competing for a depth spot on Green Bay's 53-man roster.