White (foot) reverted to injured reserve with the Packers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

White suffered a foot injury during the Packers' first preseason contest last week versus the Jets, and he's now set to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on IR. The running back would be eligible to return to action if he reaches an injury settlement with Green Bay, otherwise he'll set his sights on the 2026 season.