Williams recorded 15 carries for 58 yards and didn't reel in any of his three targets during Saturday's 16-0 defeat to the Vikings.

Prior to Aaron Rodgers' one-game cameo Week 15, Williams established himself as an all-around threat out of the backfield, racking up 545 scrimmage yards and averaging one touchdown per contest from Weeks 10 through 14. Over the last two outings, though, he mustered 88 yards on 25 carries and saw just the three aforementioned targets. At this point, the Packers have little to play for outside of player development, so Week 17 would seem to be a game in which Williams, rather than Brett Hundley (40 pass attempts Saturday), is the focal point of the offense. Williams' cause would be helped further if Aaron Jones, who was ruled out of Saturday's game with a knee injury, takes a seat in the season finale.