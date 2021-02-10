Williams had 119 carries for 505 yards and two touchdowns and 31 receptions for 236 yards and another score over 14 games in 2020.

Williams did not find the end zone as frequently as he did in 2019, but he essentially matched his production in both the yardage and yards-per-touch departments and topped 700 yards from scrimmage for the third time in four seasons. Williams isn't flashy, but he has gotten the job done and proved to be an effective complement to Aaron Jones. Both players will be free agents this offseason, and it remains to be seen if either will return to Green Bay. It seems unlikely Williams will play a lead role wherever he winds up, but if he at least gets the opportunity to split the work in the backfield, he will be worthy of consideration in 2021 fantasy drafts.