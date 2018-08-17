Packers' Jamaal Williams: Ankle injury is 'minor'
Williams is "fine" after suffering a "minor" ankle sprain Thursday against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
There's a strong possibility Williams misses practice in the aftermath of the contest, and at the very least he'll be alongside Aaron Jones (hamstring) in the trainer's room in the short term. If the presumed diagnosis is accurate, Williams may be good to go by the Packers' third preseason game Friday, Aug. 24 at Oakland. On the other hand, the team may hold him out with the regular season in mind, which would leave the exhibition reps to Jones (if available) and Ty Montgomery.
