Williams had 17 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

The Packers raced out to a big lead in Sunday's contest, which allowed Williams to take the same number of carries as top running back Aaron Jones. Most of Williams' damage came on a third-quarter drive, one in which he got six straight carries and ultimately found paydirt. Neither Williams' nor Jones' roles will be affected by Sunday's results, but Williams did score for a second game in a row, and he continues doing his best to show Jones is not the only ball carrier worth of fantasy consideration in the Packers' backfield. Over the last seven games he appeared in -- two of which Jones did not play -- Williams averaged 9.7 fantasy points in standard leagues.