Packers' Jamaal Williams: Another quiet game
Williams had one carry for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
It was another quiet week for Williams, who was on the field for just 13 snaps. Fellow running back Aaron Jones played 40 snaps and had another productive outing, so don't expect much to change with the Packers' running-back situation in Week 13.
