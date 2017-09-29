Williams (knee) could miss one game but isn't expected to require a lengthy absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

An MRI on Williams' knee came back negative for ligament damage, suggesting his injury is strictly muscular. He replaced Ty Montgomery (ribs) as the lead back in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Bears, with Aaron Jones then taking over when Williams was forced from the game. The Green Bay backfield will require careful monitoring ahead of a Week 5 game in Dallas.