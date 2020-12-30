Williams (quadriceps) returned to practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports
Williams didn't practice at all last week before missing his second game of the campaign. His absence cleared the way for AJ Dillon to have his coming out party, as the rookie second-round pick tore through the Titans defense for 22 touches for 129 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs. Aaron Jones himself tallied 12 touches for 108 total yards, so it'll be interesting to see how Williams is reincorporated into the Packers offense. That's assuming Williams gains clearance to suit up Sunday at Chicago.