Packers' Jamaal Williams: Barely plays in NFL debut
Williams had two carries for nine yards and didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks.
Ty Montgomery operated as an every-down workhorse, barely leaving the field besides a brief stretch in the fourth quarter when he missed a few plays while being evaluated for an injury. Williams clearly is next in line for carries, but it appears he won't get many so long as Montgomery stays healthy. Though he only missed a few snaps, it won't be surprising if Montgomery is on the injury report for Week 2 in Atlanta.
