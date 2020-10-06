Williams rushed eight times for 10 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 95 yards in Monday night's 30-16 win over the Falcons.

Williams stepped up as a pass-catcher with top options Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (abdomen) both sidelined for the Packers. The tailback impressed with a couple long catches along the sideline, helping him post career highs in both receptions and receiving yards Monday. Williams also nearly scored from a goal-line carry early, but his production nonetheless was rather admirable and played a big part in continuing Green Bay's unbeaten start heading into its bye week.