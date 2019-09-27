Williams was carted off the field with an apparent head injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams took a late shot to the head from Derek Barnett and spent a few minutes on the ground before eventually being loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field. More information about his injury should be released after the game, but in the meantime Aaron Jones will take over all running back duties Thursday as the only active RB on Green Bay's game-day roster.