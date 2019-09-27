Packers' Jamaal Williams: Carted off field Thursday
Williams was carted off the field with an apparent head injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Williams took a late shot to the head from Derek Barnett and spent a few minutes on the ground before eventually being loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field. More information about his injury should be released after the game, but in the meantime Aaron Jones will take over all running back duties Thursday as the only active RB on Green Bay's game-day roster.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Listed as full participant•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads way in touches•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Still set to split touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...