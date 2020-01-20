Williams, who rushed four times for nine yards in the playoffs, finished the 2019 season with 107 carries for 460 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown while catching 39 passes for 253 yards and five scores over 14 regular-season games.

After splitting backfield duties with Aaron Jones last season, Williams slipped to the clear No. 2 role as Jones developed into a stud running back. Williams filled an important change-of-pace role that helped keep Jones fresh, but the former still made an impressive offensive impact, as he tied Davante Adams for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. Both Jones and Williams are entering the final year of their contracts in 2020, and Williams will be worth a late-round pick as a handcuff.