Williams (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Williams never appeared in serious danger of missing the NFC Championship Game. He handled 37 percent snap share in a win over Los Angeles last week, taking 12 carries for 65 yards.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Hangs onto backup role•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gets back to full participation•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Back at practice Wednesday•