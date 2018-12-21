Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to face Jets
Williams (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams upgraded to full participation Friday after logging limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He appears to be locked in for heavy usage, with recently signed Kapri Bibbs the only other running back on Green Bay's 53-man roster in the wake of Aaron Jones' season-ending knee injury. Williams handled an 87 percent snap share in last week's 24-17 loss to Chicago, taking 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 42 yards on five targets.
