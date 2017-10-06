Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to play
Williams (knee) was removed from the final injury report for Sunday's game in Dallas, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams was a full practice participant all week, while starting running back Ty Montgomery was limited and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Williams is next up on the depth chart, but Aaron Jones is a better pass catcher and is coming off a solid Week 4 performance in a 35-14 win over the Bears. It won't be surprising if Jones ends up out-touching Williams come Sunday.
