The Packers activated Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Williams managed to participate in Monday's practice session, a hint that his activation from the COVID-19 list was imminent. Top running back Aaron Jones returned to action during last Thursday's win over the 49ers, so Green Bay is now set to enter Sunday's game against the Jaguars with its usual backfield tandem at full health. AJ Dillon (illness) has yet to gain clearance, however, and Dexter Williams (knee) is nursing a potentially serious injury, so Tyler Ervin may end up the only reserve option behind Williams and Jones in Week 10.
