Packers' Jamaal Williams: Contributes 30 yards in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 30 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.
Williams saw his role diminish with Aaron Rodgers' return from a collarbone injury, recording his lowest carry total since he became a starter in Week 9. The rookie has seen his rushing touches drop after each of the two games, and he's now averaged 3.4 yards or fewer in five of the last six contests overall. Williams' work in the passing game and his nose for the end zone have both helped make up for mediocre yardage totals in many of his starts, but neither factor came into play Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow first-year back Aaron Jones averaged an impressive 15.7 yards on his three totes, potentially earning himself a bigger workload in Week 16 against the Vikings.
