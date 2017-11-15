Packers' Jamaal Williams: Could act as lead back Week 11
Williams could be in store for a sizable workload Sunday against the Ravens with Aaron Jones (knee) set to miss the next 3-to-6 weeks and Ty Montgomery (ribs) uncertain to play Week 11, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Williams entered the Packers' eventual Week 10 win over the Bears third on the depth chart at running back, but with both Jones and Montgomery departing the contest with injuries and unable to return, the rookie was forced into extended action. Though he averaged a meager 3.4 yards on his 20 carries, Williams impressed the Packers' coaching staff with his tough running in short-yardage scenarios, with his four-yard gain on a fourth-quarter carry on fourth down proving critical in a one-possession game. Head coach Mike McCarthy has yet to rule Montgomery out for Sunday's contest, but given that he's dealing with his second rib injury in six weeks, Montgomery likely won't be pressed into a featured role if given clearance to play. That should pave the way for Williams to lead the team in touches out of the backfield against a Ravens squad that ranks 28th in the NFL against the run this season.
